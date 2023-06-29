Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,669 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.34. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

