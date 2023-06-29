Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $21,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,720,000 after purchasing an additional 540,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

