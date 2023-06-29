Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $423.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day moving average is $163.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

