Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Waste Management by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,422,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $342,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $167.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.21. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

