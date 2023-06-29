Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $426.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average is $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.