Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,304 shares of company stock valued at $27,088,656 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.18 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

