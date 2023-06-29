Welch & Forbes LLC Has $96.01 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $96,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

JPM opened at $138.60 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $405.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

