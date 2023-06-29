Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 16,062 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average of $109.65.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

