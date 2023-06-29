Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 182,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 70,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,260.9% in the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,436 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 120,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 607,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $100,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Insider Activity

Apple Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

