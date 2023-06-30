1,792 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after buying an additional 1,884,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after acquiring an additional 791,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $111.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.99. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.