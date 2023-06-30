2,020 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.