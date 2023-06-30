377 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $184,773,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,249,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,679,000 after buying an additional 238,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after buying an additional 466,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after buying an additional 69,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SQM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

NYSE SQM opened at $71.49 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $115.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $3.2237 dividend. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.04%. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.50%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

