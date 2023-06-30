409 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $640.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $580.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.38. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $650.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

