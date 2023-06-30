44,000 Shares in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CVRx by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 50.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on CVRx from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

CVRx Price Performance

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. CVRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. CVRx had a negative net margin of 162.34% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Research analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVRx



CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

See Also

