897 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $408.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

