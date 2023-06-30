Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Holdings Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 536,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Acushnet were worth $27,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Price Performance

GOLF opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.81. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Compass Point lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Acushnet news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

