AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $74.14 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

