AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 119.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,575 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 118.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $72.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

