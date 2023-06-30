AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,625,000. Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.