AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,064,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,939,000 after buying an additional 159,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 124,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 579,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $125.69.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

