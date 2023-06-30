AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Price Performance

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

KLAC opened at $477.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $482.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.59.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

