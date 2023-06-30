AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $324,141,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 329,295 shares of company stock worth $52,000,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.