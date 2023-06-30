AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 697,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after buying an additional 659,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,017,000 after buying an additional 512,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $260.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

