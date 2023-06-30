AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,402 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Vale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Vale by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VALE. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of VALE opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

