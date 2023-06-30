AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,960 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

