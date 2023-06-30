AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,133 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,715,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,106,000 after acquiring an additional 83,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after acquiring an additional 343,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 388,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.53.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

