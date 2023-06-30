AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,474 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $249.99 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.86.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

