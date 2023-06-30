AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,445 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UFEB opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

