AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,785 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 495,942 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 299,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,273,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.76. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

