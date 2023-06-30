AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $462.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

