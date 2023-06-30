AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,140 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $453,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $30.53.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.