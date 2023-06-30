AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,720 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after purchasing an additional 685,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 345,756 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average is $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

