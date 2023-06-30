Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 102.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. American National Bank boosted its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 150.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus cut their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.47.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $125.10 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The company has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.37.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,155,060 shares of company stock valued at $253,870,253. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

