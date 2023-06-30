Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,964 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after purchasing an additional 599,089 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM opened at $89.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,206.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,206.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,987 shares of company stock worth $675,939 and sold 21,278 shares worth $1,890,358. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

