Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,693,000 after acquiring an additional 345,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $39.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

