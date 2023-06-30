Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 77,230 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,230 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eaton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock opened at $198.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $199.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

