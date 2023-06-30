Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $21,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,143 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.84.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ED. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.