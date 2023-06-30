Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $20,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 285,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE KWR opened at $193.94 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $216.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -483.33%.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

In related news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,834,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,411,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,834,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,411,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,126 shares in the company, valued at $18,025,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,395 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.