Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,474,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,767 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $22,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 316,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 205,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

GF stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

