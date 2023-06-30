Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $20.22 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 180.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 171,958 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Trading Up 1.4 %

STT opened at $73.14 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

