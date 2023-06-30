Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $21,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

General American Investors stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $41.48.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

