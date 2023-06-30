Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 104,099 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,048,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,099 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $22,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of MIN opened at $2.79 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
