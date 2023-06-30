Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 358,976 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,976 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $20,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533,182 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,233,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,592 shares in the last quarter.

MCW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $286,827.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,693,351.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $286,827.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,693,351.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,486.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 363,155 shares of company stock worth $3,198,537 in the last ninety days. 71.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

