Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 394,387 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,387 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $21,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Shares of TSN opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

