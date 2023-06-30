Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s 7th Largest Position

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 921,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,071 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 848,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,109. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

