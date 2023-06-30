Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 848,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,109. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.