Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

