Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

