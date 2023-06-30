Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

GOOGL opened at $119.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

