Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

